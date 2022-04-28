CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Emily Butler has been running varsity track and cross country at Maplewood for the last four years.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll be running for the rest of my life,” says Butler. “I really love running here because this is a running community. It’s such a tight-knit and loving place. Every time I come here, I feel so welcome. That’s something that I hope my kids get to experience one day.”

Butler qualified for the State Track and Field Tournament in three different events last year. She’s also part of a cross country team that’s been to State twice.

“I really love the mental part of running,” says Butler. “Competing is my favorite part. Ever since I was young, I just love to go out and run with other kids and just compete.”

Butler is also a competitor in the classroom. She carries a perfect 4.0-grade point average and will be class valedictorian this spring.

She’s also spent the last two years serving as historian for National Honor Society and president of the Library Club.

In her free time, Butler volunteers in the community bringing flags to the graves of local veterans and delivering donations to Someplace Safe.

“Giving back is so important because I wouldn’t be where I am here personally if it weren’t for people in my life who have given to me,” says Butler. “So I realize just how important it is to give back.”

Maplewood senior Emily Butler is our Student Athlete of the Week.