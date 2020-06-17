Manfred, Clark meet, develop basis for possible agreement for MLB season

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday, June 15, 2020, when the commissioner’s office told the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

MLB and the Players Association have made progress on a deal to begin the 2020 season in July

NEW YORK (AP) – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have developed a framework that Manfred says could form the basis of an agreement as the two sides try to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Manfred says he met with Clark at his request for several hours in Phoenix, where Clark has a home and where he has been since spring training was cut short on March 12.

Manfred says he is encouraging the league’s teams to move forward and says he trusts Clark is doing the same with the players.