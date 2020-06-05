Mancino discusses championship legacy after stepping down at Kennedy Catholic

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Rick Mancino has officially resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Kennedy Catholic.

He made the announcement on Friday morning.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts about stepping down from the job.

In 2009, Mancino was hired to take over his alma mater – the same school he was once a part of for their first state championship in 1986.

Mancino went on to spend 11 years with the team, winning 230 games and seeing the Golden Eagles to four straight state championships (2016-19) and their first in 15 years (previous being in 2001). During that four-year stretch, Kennedy won 104 games in 115 outings for a winning percentage of 90.4%.

This past season, the Golden Eagles finished in third place in Region 7 with a 13-10 mark.