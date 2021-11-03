Man of the Auer: Crestview rolls in the regional semifinals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview rolled past Ursuline 6-2 in the Division III Boys Soccer Regional Semifinals at Boardman High School Wednesday night.

Mitch Auer led the way scoring four goals and an assist in the win for the Rebels. Carter Blakeman and Nick Novak tallied one goal apiece for Crestview on the night. Novak also piled up four assists.

Ryan Emch also notched an assist for Crestview.

Camden Forsyth and Chase Forsyth each scored a goal for the Irish in the setback.

Ursuline’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-5-3.

Crestview improves to 19-1 on the campaign. The Rebels advance to face the winner of Kirtland-Willoughby Andrews Osborne in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.