Mamula begins 1st year at alma mater Lowellville; returns 17 starters

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – This past December, the Lowellville school board announced the hiring of one of their own – Andrew Mamula – as the next head football coach of the program. Mamula, a 2003 graduate, had served as an assistant coach with the Rockets over a decade ago (2007-10). Most recently, assisting the Poland Bulldogs’ football program under coach Ryan Williams.

Last year, the Rockets’ improved by 3-wins (from 3 to 6) from the previous season.

2019 Record: 6-4 (3-4), T-4th place in MVAC

Head Coach: Andrew Mamula, 1st season

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 18.9 (42nd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 27.0 (39th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 9

What you need to know about Lowellville’s offense

-The offense will look much different without the services of their stud-running back Vinny Kacir. Last fall, Kacir gained 1123 yards on 232 rushes (4.7 avg) while scoring 8 touchdowns. Kacir also was a viable option in the passing game as he averaged 13.3 yards on 9 catches. The offense features sophomore Vinny Ballone – who led the passing attack with 771 yards and a completion percentage of 64.3% (83-129) while throwing 6 touchdowns compared to 2 picks. Senior Cole Bunofsky scored 5 times on the ground as he completed 24 passes for 329 yards and 5 scores. Bunofsky also was the team’s second leading receiver with 25 catches for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns. The younger Bunofsky, Brady, led the team in receptions (29), yards receiving (406), yards per catch (14.0) and touchdown grabs (4).

First-year coach Mamula indicated, “We need to continue to develop our young quarterback Vinny (Ballone), and he’ll have help on the outside with playmakers like the Bunofsky brothers (Cole & Brady), Alex Modelski, Anthony Lucente, and others. We’ll begin with short, quick passes based on pre-snap reads to take what the defense is giving us. We expect to feature Vinny in the running game much more this year with designed QB runs and read options.”

Lowellville returns four starters and a lot of depth along the line. “We like what we have returning,” adds Mamula. “Fransico Rivera-Ocasio, Kyle Miller, Mitchell Krotky, John Loshuk, Anthony Lucido and Max Jones all return up front. We plan to install more base run schemes to go along with the inside zone scheme that they focused on last year. We expect Ricky Snyder and Taz Sanchez to compete with Vinny Layko for carries and most likely will form a running back by committee that relies on more designed runs with the quarterback and jet sweeps to get the ball in our play makers’ hands like Brady (Bunofsky) and Alex (Modelski).”

What you need to know about Lowellville’s defense

-Mamula says, “Players must understand they have a role and must play within the system. We’ll have a disciplined defense that will play with a ‘do your job’ mentality that incorporates many of the principles and fundamentals you see at Poland under coach Ryan Williams and his defensive coordinator Rick DiNunzio.”

The defense lost two stalwarts in Vinny Kacir (91 tackles) and Michael Donatelli (65 tackles). However, the unit returns a wealth of talented players led by defensive linemen Anthony Lucido (48 tackles), Francisco Rivera-Ocasio and John Loshuk (28 tackles). Junior inside linebacker Vinny Layko (69 tackles) returns. The secondary includes Taz Sanchez (38 tackles, 2 INTs) who will anchor the group along with Vinny Ballone (3 INTs), Brady Bunofsky and Cole Bunofsky (3 INTs) among others.

Lowellville’s Key Player(s)

-Sophomore QB Vinny Ballone is back for his second season as the starter. He returns with many of his play makers and four of five starting offensive linemen this coming season.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 29 – Plymouth

Sept. 4 – at Windham

Sept. 11 – Wellsville

Sept. 18 – at Springfield

Sept. 25 – Sebring

Oct. 2 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 9 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 16 – Western Reserve

Oct. 23 – at McDonald

Oct. 30 – Waterloo

The Big game on the schedule

August 29 – vs. Plymouth

…The Big Red are coming off of a 7-win season and are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2014. As much as the game plan will fall onto Plymouth, this game is the first of the Mamula-led Rockets. A big night for Lowellville High School.