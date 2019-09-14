Watch: Malvern tames Tigers

Malvern (2-1) travels to Ridgewood next Friday while Wellsville (2-1) heads to Leetonia to play the Bears

WELLSVILLE,OH (WKBN)- The Hornets beat Wellsville on the road in a low scoring affair Friday night, 6-0 .

The Hornets had four interceptions on defense and stopped the Tigers on the final drive of the game.

Malvern (2-1) travels to Ridgewood next Friday while Wellsville (2-1) heads to Leetonia to play the Bears.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.