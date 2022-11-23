PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 for their fourth straight win.

Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove.

After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. The Penguins improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games overall.

Dillon Dube scored in the second period for the Flames, who had won two in a row.