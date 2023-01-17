AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead by just seven (44-37) at the end of the third quarter, Fitch outscored Copley – 21-7 – in the final eight minutes to post a 65-44 victory.

Gianni Maley and Marcel Finkley each scored 24 points to pace the Falcons to victory. Both finished with 10 field goals and four free throws to compile their 24-points.

Fitch has now won five of its last six games. On Friday, the Falcons (9-4) will make the trek to Ursuline to meet the Fighting Irish.

The Indians were led by junior Trent Wininger’s 16 points. Copley (6-6) will travel to Aurora on Friday.