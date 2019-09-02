Making the Squad! Former YSU tight end Kevin Rader makes Steelers’ practice squad

The former Penguins standout played in all four preseason games with one start

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Youngstown State product Kevin Rader has been signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad Sunday after being waived on Saturday.

Rader played in all four preseason games, starting one and making three catches for 30 yards on four targets.

Rader signed a reserve/future contract early in the 2019 offseason after spending the 2018 training camp with the Green Bay Packers.

He had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Penguins including the game-winning touchdown in the FCS Playoffs semifinals in 2016 that sent YSU to the championship game.

