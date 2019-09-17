Making the List! Youngstown State moves into Top 25 in FCS Coaches and STATS Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team has entered two national polls for the first time this season after moving to 3-0 this past weekend.
YSU is ranked 21st in the FCS Coaches Poll and 24th in the STATS Poll
Below is then entire Coaches Poll which was released Monday:
1 North Dakota State (26)
2 James Madison
3 South Dakota State
4 UC Davis
5 Towson
6 Kennesaw State
7 Weber State
8 Northern Iowa
9 Nicholls
10 Illinois State
11 Eastern Washington
12 Central Arkansas
13 Jacksonville State
14 Montana State
15 Furman
16 Maine
17 North Carolina A&T
18 Villanova
19 Montana
20 Delaware
21 Youngstown State
22 Elon
23 Southeastern Louisiana
24 Princeton
25 Southeast Missouri State