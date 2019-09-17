Making the List! Youngstown State moves into Top 25 in FCS Coaches and STATS Poll

The Penguins entered the Coaches Poll at 21st and 24th in the STATS Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team has entered two national polls for the first time this season after moving to 3-0 this past weekend.

YSU is ranked 21st in the FCS Coaches Poll and 24th in the STATS Poll

Below is then entire Coaches Poll which was released Monday:

1 North Dakota State (26)

2 James Madison

3 South Dakota State

4 UC Davis

5 Towson

6 Kennesaw State

7 Weber State

8 Northern Iowa

9 Nicholls

10 Illinois State

11 Eastern Washington

12 Central Arkansas

13 Jacksonville State

14 Montana State

15 Furman

16 Maine

17 North Carolina A&T

18 Villanova

19 Montana

20 Delaware

21 Youngstown State

22 Elon

23 Southeastern Louisiana

24 Princeton

25 Southeast Missouri State