LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Making the List! Youngstown State moves into Top 25 in FCS Coaches and STATS Poll

Sports

The Penguins entered the Coaches Poll at 21st and 24th in the STATS Poll

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NATHAN MAYS YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team has entered two national polls for the first time this season after moving to 3-0 this past weekend.

YSU is ranked 21st in the FCS Coaches Poll and 24th in the STATS Poll

Below is then entire Coaches Poll which was released Monday:

1 North Dakota State (26)
2 James Madison
3 South Dakota State
4 UC Davis
5 Towson
6 Kennesaw State
7 Weber State
8 Northern Iowa
9 Nicholls
10 Illinois State
11 Eastern Washington
12 Central Arkansas
13 Jacksonville State
14 Montana State
15 Furman
16 Maine
17 North Carolina A&T
18 Villanova
19 Montana
20 Delaware
21 Youngstown State
22 Elon
23 Southeastern Louisiana
24 Princeton
25 Southeast Missouri State

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com