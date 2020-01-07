Making the jump? No official word on Kuntz move to NFL as Struthers looks for next head coach

Kuntz has several connections currently in the NFL ranks

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Rumors have been swirling around former Struthers head coach Curt Kuntz the last few days as he has been linked to make the jump from the high school ranks to the NFL and join Dolphins head coach Brian Flores staff in Miami.

Struthers Superintendent Pete Pirone, Jr. did comment on Kuntz’s resignation.

“Curt has had success the last eight years as our head coach, and we are sad to see him resign,” he said.

“It’s a big jump. Clearly, we have had Bob Commings, Mike Godfrey that went to the college ranks. A lot of rumors out there so we will see what plays out in the next few days.”

Kuntz has several connections currently in the NFL ranks, most notably Patriots head coach Bill Belichick who is the son of Struthers legend Steve Belichick.

That led to a relationship with Flores while he was an assistant under Belichick in New England. He has also spent time with Dolphins defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Josh Boyer at Kent State in the early 2000’s.

Pirone told Sports Team 27 that Kuntz would make a good fit because of his relationship with his players.

“There is different motivations from the players,” said Pirone.

“But I think being a people person, it doesn’t matter if they are in the Pee Wees, college or high school or pro, it is still building those relationships with people.”

With Coach Kuntz officially resigning on Monday, the attention now shifts for Struthers to who will be the next head coach for the Wildcats as they look to try and continue the success they have had over the last decade.

“Well the buzz in Struthers is who is the next head coach,” Pirone says.

“We have received applications last night, we will continue to take them and go through the process and hire the next best person to keep our tradition going.”

Sports Team 27 reached out to the Dolphins about the potential hiring of Kuntz and they say nothing is official at this time.

