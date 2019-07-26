Making an impact! Browns’ Beckham not just helping offense, but defense as well

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – After two days of training camp for the Cleveland Browns in Berea, we have already seen what impact Odell Beckham, Jr. can have on the Browns’ offense. But he also has a big impact on the defense as he and second-year cornerback Denzel Ward have been going head-to-head at practice.

“Yeah, we are going to get each other better,” Ward said. “We just out there, competing, getting each other better, trying to help this team win. It is going to be a good match-up during practice.”

“Denzel is asking a question, ‘So why did you do that?’ It is just like that, football talk,” Beckham said. “Even though we go against them every single day, so you do not want to give away your secrets, but I know that us battling and us working hard when it comes to the game time. And he is going against every number-one receiver and he is out there by himself. I want to put him in the best position to be prepared, which he is going to be.”

“I think it is a pretty good battle,” said Head Coach Freddie Kitchens.

“I am looking forward to seeing that battle. That is what training camp is all about. Seeing guys compete, seeing guys, who is going to wilt under pressure, who is going to wilt under the competitiveness of the everyday. Day in and day out, we want the same person day in and day out. I do not want a roller coaster, I want the same guy every day so I know what I am going to get.”

What Kitchens is getting right now is a fairly healthy Browns roster. Just three players not participating on Day 2 — one of which is Kareem Hunt, who is suspended for the first eight weeks.

Saturday will be a big day for the Browns as they will put the pads on for the first time during training camp.