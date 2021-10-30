Highlights: Make it 10 straight; Springfield moves on in rout of Western Reserve

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolls to their 38-0 win over Western Reserve. The Tigers have not allowed a single point to be scored in five games since Sept. 24 against McDonald.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Tigers improve to 10-1 as they’ll play against Norwayne next week in the Division VI Region 21 Quarterfinal round. Springfield is on a current 10-game win streak.

Springfield’s defense held Reserve to just 43 yards of total offense on 32 plays.

Springfield scored four touchdowns in the second quarter. Beau Brungard completed a pair of touchdown passes to Nick Slike (27) and Aaron Groner (70) as well as intercepting an errant throw on defense and returning it for a score (37 yards).

Brungard completed 7 of 9 passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Western Reserve’s season ended at 5-6.

Springfield eliminated Western Reserve from last year’s playoffs, 35-7, en route to a trip to the Division VI State Championship contest against Coldwater.

