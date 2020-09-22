Major milestone: Wellsville’s McKinstry becomes Ohio’s all-time volleyball wins leader

Wellsville Volleyball Head Coach Dan McKinstry is now Ohio's all-time wins leader in high school volleyball with 763 victories.

He reached the major milestone with the Tigers’ 3-0 win over Valley Christian on Tuesday night.

Wellsville is currently ranked in a tie for 18th in the latest OHSVCA Coaches poll.

McKinstry has been the head coach at Wellsville since 1997. He previously coached at East Palestine from 1978-1996.

McKinstry passes Kris Kern who posted 762 wins in stops at Columbus Bishop Wherle (1980-1990), Pickerington (1991), Kenyon (1992-1993), Lancaster (1994-2005), Pickerington North (2006-2012), Canal Winchester (2013-2014), Philo (2015) and Logan Elm (2016, final year at high school level).

With the win, Wellsville improves to 10-2 overall on the season.