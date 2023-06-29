SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star starters were officially announced on Thursday evening.
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates do not have a player included in the list of starters revealed on Thursday.
The complete All-Star rosters, including pitchers and reserve position players for both teams, will be announced on Sunday, July 2.
The game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be televised exclusively on FOX Youngstown.
The following are the starters for the Midsummer Classic:
American League All-Star starters:
C: Jonah Heim, Texas
1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas
SS: Corey Seager, Texas
3B: Josh Jung, Texas
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles
OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
OF: Aaron Judge, New York
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
National League All-Star starters:
C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles
2B: Luis Arraez, Miami
SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona
OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles