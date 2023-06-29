SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star starters were officially announced on Thursday evening.

The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates do not have a player included in the list of starters revealed on Thursday.

The complete All-Star rosters, including pitchers and reserve position players for both teams, will be announced on Sunday, July 2.

The game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be televised exclusively on FOX Youngstown.

The following are the starters for the Midsummer Classic:

American League All-Star starters:

C: Jonah Heim, Texas

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas

SS: Corey Seager, Texas

3B: Josh Jung, Texas

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

OF: Aaron Judge, New York

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

National League All-Star starters:

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles