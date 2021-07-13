Major college recruits will lead Chaney football this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney football team will be led by some star-studded talent this season. Defensive end Clive Wilson and quarterback Jason Hewlett have well over a dozen division one college offers each.

Wilson is committed to Boston College and will play on both sides of the ball this season. Offensively, he’ll be a match-up nightmare at wide receiver, with a 6 foot 5 frame and nearly 40 inch vertical. The plan on defense for Wilson is simple.

“Getting to the quarterback and getting to the ball,” Wilson said. “I got to be a leader out here for the younger guys as senior, someone they look up to.”

The Cowboys will tailor the offense around Hewlett this season with some designed runs from the quarterback position, similar to what the Baltimore Ravens do with Lamar Jackson.

“He’s a fierce competitor,” said Chane Head Coach Chris Amill. “One thing about him, he’s going to work hard. He leads by example and he wants to win. So he’s going to do anything and everything he can to make sure this team wins.”

“Goal is make a deep run in the playoffs,” Hewlett said. “We expect to play hard all four quarters. You got to play all four, not let our foot off the gas. That’s something we did last year and we paid for it. I think we play all four quarters nobody can beat us.”

“Our goals are to have a winning season, win the Steel Valley, make the playoffs, and of course at the end of the day you want to be a state champion,” Amill said. “They’ve done everything so far to get to that point. They know they have to keep working.”