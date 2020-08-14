Major college recruits leading Chaney’s charge this fall

Chaney will kick off the 2020 six-game schedule on Thursday, August 27 against Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valuable experience, coupled with a three-game win streak to end last season, has built plenty of confidence at Chaney.

The Cowboys are gearing up for their second season back in the varsity ranks, following their return a year ago.

“My expectations for my boys are very high,” Head coach Chris Amill said. “They were high coming into last year, with it being our first year. But, with so many guys back, I think we have 30 returning letterman. Having a lot of those guys back, expectations are through the roof right now.”

Senior Quarterback Delshawn Petrosky is back to lead the Cowboys’ offense, after piling up more than 2,000 total yards with 19 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

“I mostly take pride in my ability to play the game of football, how I can move on the field on offense and find the ball on defense,” said Petrosky.

“Whether it’s running or throwing, whether it’s him playing the linebacker or being the deep safety, he’s just a throwback football player that will find ways to get stuff done,” added Amill.

Helping the Cowboy cause is a trio of blue-chip college recruits. That includes sophomore standout Wide Receiver Jason Hewlett, along with junior Defensive End Clive Wilson. Both players are already fielding offers from Power Five Conference Teams. They are joined by fellow defensive end J.R.Tellington, giving the Cowboys one of the area’s most potent defenses.

“I think those two guys up front are gonna cause a lot of havoc and give quarterbacks a lot of problems and nightmares,” Amill said. “It’s looking bright for them, and these guys are working hard, and they deserve everything that they get.”

Make no mistake about it, the team concept comes first in a program so rich with winning tradition.

“It means a lot. Everything we do here is a team. We do everything as a team. I think we can go all the way this year with the team,” Petrosky said.

“I have the best staff in Ohio, and I think you’ll see that on Friday nights,” added Amill.

