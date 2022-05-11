WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 20 college football scouts were in attendance Wednesday for Warren Harding’s Pro Day.

Watch the video above to hear from head football coach Steve Arnold about the annual event.

“We think Warren Harding is different,” Arnold said. “You get better as an individual during the off-season. You get better as a team during the season. So every year we’re going to have some kids that can play at the next level. They have the opportunity to showcase that today in front of some college coaches.”

The Pro Day featured dozens of young Raiders competing in speed and agility drills. There were college scouts from several Division I programs in attendance including Iowa, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ohio, Akron and Youngstown State.