Major Change: Pelini takes the reins at Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The winds of change have blown at Cardinal Mooney. After leading the Cardinals to four state titles, P.J. Fecko is out as head coach, with Mooney alum and veteran coach Carl Pelini taking over the program as interim head coach after spending last year as defensive coordinator at Youngstown State.

“I’m excited,” Pelini said. “The players have responded. We’re having a good camp so far. And, if we can finish out strong, we can be a pretty good team.”

One thing that won’t change under Pelini’s watch is the same smash-mouth, ball-control style of offense that the Cardinals are known for.

“I love the run game. I want to be more physical than our opponents, and come off the ball and all those things. From Coach Bucci to Coach Fecko, it always got preached. Knock them off the ball. It’s difficult for a defense when they’re getting pushed off the ball. It can be heartbreaking for them. That’s the attitude that I want to bring to the field. We want to out-physical our opponents, Pelini said.

And Mooney certainly has the tools to do that. The Cardinals bring back three starting offensive lineman from a year ago, including 300-pound tackle Kerri Hewlett. That group will help protect Senior Quarterback Pat Guerrieri and also pave the way for a talented backfield that includes speedy scat-back Zy’ere Rodgers, Devonte Miller, and fullback Michael Pastella.

“We’ve got a good stable of backs, and we’re trying to make them real versatile,” Pelini said. “They can play multiple positions. For me, it’s trying to get the ball in their hands in good situations. Take your athletes and make sure the ball is in their hands. We’re going to be really creative with how we use all those guys.”

“We have some big guys up front,” says Pastella “Some big strong guys. I wouldn’t want to get in front of them. I feel like we want to prove all the doubters wrong. People are looking at us and saying, ‘Mooney hasn’t been anything the past few years,’ and we want to prove them wrong for sure.”

“We know in week seven. We’re gonna be in the Division Seven Playoffs. We need to be playing our best football at that time,” Pelini said.