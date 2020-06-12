Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ season officially delayed

The New York Penn League announced that the 2020 season is officially delayed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WKBN) – The start of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ 2020 season has been delayed until further notice.

The 2020 season was supposed to start Thursday, June 18.

The New York-Penn League issued the following statement Friday:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League season is being delayed indefinitely. The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn League All-Star Game has been canceled.”