Mahoning Valley Scrappers release 2021 baseball schedule

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have released their 2021 schedule for the baseball season.

The Scrappers open up the 2021 season on the road on May 24 against the West Virginia Black Bears

The Scrappers’ home opener at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, May 26 against the State College Spikes.

The season will consist of 68 games, 34 home and away for each club.

The season will begin with 14 games played on consecutive days, with the first off-day coming June 7. The remainder of the season will consist of six games per week, with Mondays being the league-wide off-day.

The first 42 games will be played between Opening Day and July 8, when the league will break from July 9 -14 for the MLB Draft, which is to be held July 11 -13.

Play will resume July 15, with the championship game being played on August 15.

The league does not have divisions, but teams will play an unbalanced schedule with a primary opponent. Those pairings consist of the following: Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears, State College Spikes and Williamsport Crosscutters, Frederick Keys and Trenton Thunder.

Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.