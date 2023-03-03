RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference officially announced on Friday that Ravenna Southeast High School has accepted an invitation to become the newest member of the conference.

The Pirates will compete in the Grey Division of the MVAC.

Southeast will begin playing in the MVAC beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

According to commissioner John Mang, the league will be working with the Southeast Athletic Department in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Southeast joins current members Brookfield, Campbell, Champion, Crestview, Garfield, LaBrae, Liberty and Newton Falls.