CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County All-Stars rolled past Trumbull County All-Stars 24-0 in the 37th annual MVCA Jack Arvin All-Star Football Classic at Canfield High School Thursday night.

Austintown Fitch product and Fordham signee Jamell James opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown.

He added a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving Mahoning County a 14-0 lead heading at halftime.

The Mahoning All-Stars increased their lead to 24-0 in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard touchdown reception by Alec Grzyb of Struthers.

For his efforts, Grzyb was named Most Valuable Player.

The 2023 high school football season begins in Ohio in just 10 weeks on Thursday, Aug. 17.