Magic win fourth straight, 93-87 over slumping Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) – Terrence Ross scored 21 points, Evan Fournier added 18 and Aaron Gordon had a big dunk in the final 20 seconds to lead the Orlando Magic to their fourth straight win, 93-87 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have dropped four straight and 11 of 12. Orlando, which opened the season 2-6, moved to .500 for the first time. Collin Sexton scored 19 points and Cedi Osman 14 for Cleveland. Before the game, Cavs first-year coach John Beilein addressed a report that some of his players are unhappy with his coaching methods. Beilein is confident his team is “on board.”
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)