Magic squander 23-point lead in fourth, beat Cavs 109-104

Sports

The Magic held off the Cavaliers 109-104 Wednesday night

by: BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Orlando Magic’s Gary Harris (14) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic squandered a 23-point lead before edging the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton’s runner with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.

Love was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, two days after his on-court tantrum against the Raptors.

After publicly apologizing before the game, Love missed his first eight shots and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com