Magestro posts season-high 35 to push Kennedy Catholic past Ellwood City

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Malia Magestro sank 7 three-pointers in Kennedy Catholic’s 75-44 win over Ellwood City in the Laurel Holiday Shootout. Magestro scored 35 points and also dished out 6 assists. In six games, this was the third time Malia scored 30-points or more.

Kennedy’s Mariah Vincent tallied 17 points. Sophomore Bellah DiNardo finished with a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds).

Ellwood City falls to 1-6 after dropping their fifth straight. They’ll return to action tomorrow when they meet Rochester.

Tomorrow, the Lady Golden Eagles (4-2) will face Laurel.