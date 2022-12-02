HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad and Youngstown State guard Malia Magestro had another 20-plus night as she helped the Penguins to a 59-55 win over Northern Kentucky.

It was the first conference game for YSU on the season.

The Penguins trailed by six at the half but outscored NKU 38 to 27 in the second half to gain the advantage.

Magestro finished with 21 points with five rebounds.

Lilly Ritz had 12 while Megan Callahan added 10.

With the win, YSU improves to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in Horizon League play.