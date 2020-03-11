Magestro leads Kennedy Catholic past Shanksville for PIAA Quarterfinal berth

Kennedy Catholic's Malia Magestro had 27 points while Bellah DiNardo added 12 to help the Golden Eagles into the PIAA Quarterfinals

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WKBN) – Despite being held without a point in the second quarter, the Kennedy Catholic girls prevailed over Shanksville 53-45 in the PIAA Class A second round on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles soared out of the gates, taking a 16-6 lead after the first quarter with senior Malia Magestro accounting for 11 of those points.

But in the second quarter, the Vikings went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 16-14 at the break.

In the second half, KC would pull away to punch their ticket to the Quarterfinals.

Magestro led the way for the Golden Eagles with 27 points while Bellah DiNardo had 12.

For Shanksville, Josie Snyder had 15 while Hanna Platt had 13.

KC advances to the Class A Quarterfinals Saturday against the winner of the Blacklick Valley/Coudersport game at a site and time to be determined.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.