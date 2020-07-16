Madden NFL 21 player ratings released for Browns & Steelers

REDWOOD CITY, California (WKBN) – The highly anticipated release of the popular video game Madden NFL 21 is set for August 25.
In the meantime, EA Sports released player rankings for the top 10 players for both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Browns top 10 Madden NFL 21 player ratings:
Myles Garrett – 93
Nick Chubb – 92
Odell Beckham, Jr. – 91
Austin Hooper – 89
Kareen Hunt – 87
Denzel Ward – 86
Joel Bitonio – 86
Jarvis Landry – 85
Olivier Vernon – 82
Sheldon Richardson – 81
Pittsburgh Steelers top 10 Madden NFL 21 player ratings:
David DeCastro – 91
Cam Heyward – 90
Minkah Fitzpatrick – 87
Stephon Tuitt – 87
Maurkice Pouncey – 86
JuJu Smith-Schuster – 86
TJ Watt – 86
Eric Ebron – 84
Joe Haden – 83
Alejandro Villanueva – 82