Madden NFL 20 ratings: Browns’ Beckham headlines in popular video game

A total of three Cleveland Browns players received a rating of 90 or above in the popular video game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Popular EA Sports video game Madden NFL 20 released player ratings Monday and several Cleveland Browns players are ranked among the top in the NFL.

Off-season trade acquisition Odell Beckham, Jr. is the highest-rated Browns player with an overall rating of 96.

Defensive End Myles Garrett isn’t far behind at 91, while Running Back Kareem Hunt was given a rating of 90.

Rounding out the top five were Cornerback Denzel Ward and Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio, who were rated 88 and 87, respectively.

After narrowly missing out on 1,000 rushing yards last season, Running Back Nick Chubb was rated with an 85, while Quarterback Baker Mayfield heads into the season with a rating of 83.

Madden NFL 20 will be available in stores on Friday, August 2.