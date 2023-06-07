REDWOOD CITY, California (WKBN) – EA Sports officially announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be featured on the cover of “Madden NFL 24.”

The official announcement was made on Wednesday morning.

Allen is the first Buffalo Bill to be featured as the cover athlete for the game.

“Madden NFL 24” is set to be released in stores on Friday, August 18.

Last season, the 27-year-old finished with 4,283 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 762 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bills.

The two-time Pro Bowler has led Buffalo to three consecutive division titles, leading the Bills to the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.