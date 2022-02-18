CLEVELAND (WJW)– A mix of musicians, actors and athletes took the court Friday night at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly made his NBA All-Star debut, though he hit a homerun in MLB All-Star appearance in 2019. He was joined by Cleveland Cavaliers legend Anderson Varejao, who unsurprisingly lead the game in rebounds.

Their team led at halftime, 31-15, against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, whose dunks were unstoppable.

NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton served as head coaches.

(L-R) Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins attend the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Richard Jefferson poses for a photo with Jack Harlow before the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(L-R) Matt James and Lisa Leslie attend the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kareem Hunt warms up during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly warms up during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter

Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner

Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model

Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns running back

Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder

Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor

Quavo, rapper

Ranveer Singh, actor

Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor

Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Team Nique

Anuel AA, rapper

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

Kane Brown, singer/songwriter

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author

Jack Harlow, rapper

Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter

Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion

The stars also came out to watch the matchup. Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie were spotted in the crowd.

NBA All-Star 2022 festivities continue on Saturday with the HBCU Class at 2 p.m. and All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m.