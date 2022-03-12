KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Four members of the Kent State University men’s basketball team are suspended – one indefinitely – during the MAC tournament hosted at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Mid-American Conference confirmed on Saturday that the athletes are receiving the disciplinary action in connection to a video posted to social media on Friday night.

Kent State Athletics issued a statement via twitter:

“We are aware of a video posted by a member of the men’s basketball team. The behavior in the video does not reflect the core values of Kent State, nor does it live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes. We are reviewing this matter and appropriate action will be taken, which may include the suspension of players. We expect all members of our Kent State community to act in accordance with our values and behavior to the contrary will not be tolerated.”

The MAC tournament, which tipped off in Cleveland on Thursday, started with 8 teams in the Quarterfinals ending after the Championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. between the No. 4 Akron Zips vs. No. 2 Kent State Golden Flashes.