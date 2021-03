Cleveland has hosted the men’s tournament since 2000 and the women’s since 2001

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference will play its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through 2030.

The conference announced a seven-year contract extension on Friday in advance of the men’s semifinals. The current agreement expires in 2023.

