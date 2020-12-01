MAC-bound: Fitch All-American wrestler makes college choice

Colin Roberts has amassed 138 career wins and is a three-time state qualifier

Austintown Fitch Senior Wrestler Colin Roberts has verbally committed to continue his career in the college ranks at Ohio University.

Roberts has amassed 138 career wins and is a three-time state qualifier.

In addition, he is a former Fargo All-American, as well as a UWW Cadet Greco All-American.

Last season, he was honored by being named the All-American Conference Wrestler of the Year, posting an overall record of 49-4.

He chose OU over Cleveland State, Kent State and Edinboro.

