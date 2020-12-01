MAC-bound: Fitch All-American wrestler makes college choice

Austintown Fitch Senior Wrestler Colin Roberts has verbally committed to continue his career in the college ranks at Ohio University.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior wrestler Colin Roberts has verbally committed to continue his career in the college ranks at Ohio University.

Proud to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Ohio University! #OUohyeah @OhioU_Wrestling @CHEFF_216 pic.twitter.com/3WE9lilieL — Colin Roberts (@colinrob) December 1, 2020

Roberts has amassed 138 career wins and is a three-time state qualifier.

In addition, he is a former Fargo All-American, as well as a UWW Cadet Greco All-American.

Last season, he was honored by being named the All-American Conference Wrestler of the Year, posting an overall record of 49-4.

He chose OU over Cleveland State, Kent State and Edinboro.