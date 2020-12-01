MAC-bound: Fitch All-American wrestler makes college choice

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior wrestler Colin Roberts has verbally committed to continue his career in the college ranks at Ohio University.
Roberts has amassed 138 career wins and is a three-time state qualifier.
In addition, he is a former Fargo All-American, as well as a UWW Cadet Greco All-American.
Last season, he was honored by being named the All-American Conference Wrestler of the Year, posting an overall record of 49-4.
He chose OU over Cleveland State, Kent State and Edinboro.