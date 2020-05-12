MAC attacked: Major changes on the way for the Mid American Conference

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Plans to restart Major League Baseball have been presented to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday. As baseball prepares to try and restart the year, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers have been prepping for the possibility of a season.

"We have been planning as if there will be a season just so we are ready to go," says Scrappers General Manager Jordan Taylor

Taylor tells Sports Team 27 that if the season started tomorrow, they would be ready to go. But if there is baseball in the Valley this summer, it will look a little different.

"It is going to be a whole new world once things do open up," Taylor says. "So just being ready for those so some of the guidelines we are going to employ will be similar to what you see once malls and restaurants open up -- having some social distancing, a lot more hand sanitizing stations around the ballpark."

You could see concession changes as well, including less lines with more online ordering.

"Right now, we do some limited capacity with that in the stadium," says Taylor. "But we may open that up to everybody as an option in an app where you could have the food delivered or have a central point of pick-up so fans wouldn't have to wait in line."

And if fans are in the stands, that will certainly look a little different as well.

"There is a lot to think of with that. It sounds so simple to just say we are going to limit capacity," said Taylor. "But then you get into those things, like you said, families are going to want to sit together so going every other seat may not work. So we are looking at different ideas and models. Definitely going to see a much more limited capacity if we are playing this summer, but then maybe you are looking at row gaps so families can sit together, but there might be space on each end to allow social distancing."