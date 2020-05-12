MAC attacked: Major changes on the way for the Mid American Conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mid American Conference is set to make major changes to its postseason tournaments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTOL in Toledo is reporting the MAC is eliminating postseason tournaments for baseball, softball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse and field hockey.
In addition, first-round home games in both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been eliminated. The conference’s top eight teams following the conclusion of the regular season standings will advance to the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.
The MAC is also reportedly eliminating the East and West Divisions, with teams playing 20 conference games instead of 18.
The report says the changes are expected to remain in place for at least four years.