CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview volleyball team clinched the Northeast 8 title on Thursday as they topped South Range 3-0.

The Bulldogs took the three sets 25-15, 25-11 and 25-9.

In the win, Lakeview senior Tara Lytle reached the 1,000 kill club. On the night, she had 20 kills to lead the Bulldogs.

Credit: Lakeview Athletics

Mallory Mailoch had 22 assists to pace Lakeview in the win.

For South Range, Ella Chumbacher and Maria Primavera each had a team-high five kills.

The Bulldogs improved to 18-2 on the season.