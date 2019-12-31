LIVE NOW /
Lynn Bowden’s late TD pass lifts Kentucky past Virginia Tech 37-30

Bowden ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and accounted for three touchdowns for the Wildcats.

by: ELI PACHECO The Associated Press

Belk Bowl Champion, Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr., center, holds his son Lynn Bowden III, as he and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, right, celebrate their 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl.

Bowden, a converted wide receiver, did most of his damage on the ground before the game-winning TD pass.

He ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Trailing 30-24, Bowden drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays taking more than eight minutes off the clock before finding Ali in the end zone down the seam.

The Wildcats added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a score.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

