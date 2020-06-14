Lynn Bowden’s corporate sponsor releases statement on last week’s events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to an incident in Youngstown on June 10 involving one of their athletes, Sword Performance released a statement.
Sword Performance is an athletic hydration company based in Lexington, Kentucky.
They are a primary sponsor of Lynn Bowden.
Sword Performance released the following statement on June 10:
Early this morning, Sword Performance Inc. was made aware of an incident at a residence in Youngstown, Ohio where Sword Performance athlete Lynn Bowden Jr. and his son were present as guests.
The house was searched by DEA agents and all present were handcuffed to secure the area.
Lynn cooperated with the agents on the scene, was released following the search, not arrested and not charged with any crime. No arrests were made.
Sword Performance CEO Darin Dillow had this to say:
“We consider Lynn as part of our family. It is hard enough to be in the spotlight full time and there are going to be times when situations are taken out of context. It is important that we do not cast judgement because of what we see in the headlines but rather support each other as fellow human beings. We will continue to support Lynn and his family as he makes his way to Las Vegas. We believe in him as a football star but most importantly as a father and kind individual. We ask that you join us in this support and lift him up during this period.”