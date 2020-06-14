Lynn Bowden’s corporate sponsor releases statement on last week’s events

Lynn Bowden and his son were at a residence where the house was searched by DEA agents and all present were handcuffed to secure the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to an incident in Youngstown on June 10 involving one of their athletes, Sword Performance released a statement.

Sword Performance is an athletic hydration company based in Lexington, Kentucky.

They are a primary sponsor of Lynn Bowden.

Sword Performance released the following statement on June 10: