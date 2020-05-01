Breaking News
Lynn Bowden gets a new jersey number with the Las Vegas Raiders

Bowden wore #1 during his three seasons at Kentucky, as well as his senior year at Warren Harding

Credit: AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Lynn Bowden will wear a new jersey number with the Las Vegas Raiders this year.

The Warren Harding grad is listed as #33 on the team roster. Bowden also released this post on social media Thursday night:

The number 33 was available and coincides with the running back position in the NFL.

Bowden wore #1 during his three seasons at the University of Kentucky, as well as his senior year at Warren Harding.

Before that, he wore #6 with the Raiders, as well as his two varsity seasons at Liberty.

