YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christian Lynch scored three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half, as #1 Ursuline cruised to a 42-7 victory over #16 New Philadelphia Friday night.
It will be an all local matchup next week in Division III, Region 9 as Ursuline will face #9 Canfield who defeated Akron East, 20-7.
The Irish improve to 11-0 on the season while the Quakers fall to 6-5.
Jack Ericson threw two touchdown passes for Ursuline in the victory.
The Irish led 35-0 at the half.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.