YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christian Lynch scored three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half, as #1 Ursuline cruised to a 42-7 victory over #16 New Philadelphia Friday night.

It will be an all local matchup next week in Division III, Region 9 as Ursuline will face #9 Canfield who defeated Akron East, 20-7.

The Irish improve to 11-0 on the season while the Quakers fall to 6-5.

Jack Ericson threw two touchdown passes for Ursuline in the victory.

The Irish led 35-0 at the half.