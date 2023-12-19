WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lutheran West topped Warren JFK 75-61 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Nick Ryan led the way for JFK with a game-high 28 points. Jaden Rishel also reached double-figures with 13. Nico Ciminero added 11 points, while Michael Condoleon chipped in with nine in the setback.

Dylan Bartchak led Lutheran West with 19 points, while Matt Meyer added 17. Jason Levis also reached double-figures, finishing with 16 points in the win.

With the win, Lutheran West remains unbeaten at 6-0 on the campaign.

With the loss, Warren JFK drops to 5-1 overall on the season. The Eagles return to action on Wednesday against Bristol at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at 1:30 p.m.