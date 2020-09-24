Luplow homer seals Indians’ walk-off win over White Sox

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow, center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Indians topped the White Sox 3-2 Wednesday night at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jordan Luplow’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning sealed up a 3-2 Indians’ win over the White Sox Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

It marks the first time Cleveland has had walk-off home runs on back-to-back nights since August 23-24, 2002 against Seattle.

Cleveland has now won six of their last seven games overall and has climbed to within two games of the White Sox in the Central Division standings.

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings of work. He allowed just one run on the night.

The Indians have now won four straight games.

The series concludes Thursday night at Progressive Field.