YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms were unable to complete the series sweep of the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Sunday, falling 4-1.

The two teams played a scoreless first period before the Phantoms opened the scoring in the second period when Justin Varner scored his 10th of the season to make it 1-0.

But the Lumberjacks would score the next four straight goals to grab the win.

Phillip Tresca, Jack Williams, Quinn Hutson, Parker Lindauer each had a goal a piece for Muskegon.

The Phantoms return to action on Tuesday against Team USA at the Covelli Centre.