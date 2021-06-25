Luis Arraez sparks Twins in victory over Indians

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley, left, celebrates with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, right, after hitting a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking the Minnesota Twins in a 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Arraez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins.

Hansel Robles recorded his seventh save by finishing the ninth.

He gave up a homer to Josh Naylor that cut the lead to one. Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Indians.

