Lucky Number 7? Youngstown State football picked seventh in pre-season MVFC poll

In the MVFC pre-season poll the Penguins were picked to finish 7th in the league, but they aren't paying too much attention to the poll

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference released their pre-season poll on Monday with the Youngstown State Penguins picked to finish 7th.

“I don’t care if we are picked seventh, first, it doesn’t matter, we are going to get what we earn,” said head coach Bo Pelini Monday after practice.

“You can take that with a grain of salt. It doesn’t really matter at this point. I like our team, I like our chances, you know we are ready to put the work in.”

The poll is conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors.

North Dakota State was picked to finish 1st in the pre-season poll for the 8th-straight season.

A pre-season favorite has claimed the league crown 21 times in 33 polls.

Below is the complete pre-season poll with first place votes in parenthesis: