LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville used a big night from senior Anthony Lucente to lead their way to a win over Valley Christian 59-25 Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and to hear from Lowellville.

The Rockets scored just 20 points in the first half but erupted for 39 second half points to lead the way to the win.

Anthony Lucente led Lowellville with 24 points while Mark Dubos had 10.

For the Eagles, Alex Green had a team-high seven.

With the win, Lowellville moves to 12-1 and have won their last three straight while Valley Christian falls to 6-3.