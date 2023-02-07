YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Urusline’s duo of Terrance Pankey and Geno Lucente each scored more than 20 points in the 74-54 win for the Irish over Youngstown East to extend their win streak to 14 games.

This was the first game Ursuline head coach Keith Gunther has coached as the all-time winningest coach in program history and said that really hasn’t sunk in yet, especially as he gets his team prepared for a tournament run.

Lucente scored a game-high 24, followed by Pankey’s 23 points. Jayden Payne would add 13 for Ursuline and Vinny Flauto had eight.

East was led by Cam Sly with a team-high 18 points and Jared Colon scored 12 points with three 3-pointers.

The Irish led by seven at halftime, but East would cut it to a three-point game in the third quarter, before an Ursuline run to pull way for a 20-point win.

The Irish improved to 17-1 on the season after the win.