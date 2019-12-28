Lucente & Lowellville come out on top; rallies to defeat Southeast

Anthont Lucente scored a game-high 31 points for the Rockets

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville outscored Southeast, 21-12, in the fourth quarter to win their Lordstown Holiday Tournament opener – 64-59. Anthony Lucente scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. He made 4 three-pointers on the night. Cole Bunofsky and Vinny Ballone contributed 12 apiece for the Rockets.

Lowellville began the season with a 3-0 mark but had lost three straight before tonight’s win.

The Pirates were led by Matt Donovan’ 19 points. He scored 16 in the second half. Southeast connected on a total of 10 three-point shots.

In the first game of the Lordstown Holiday Tournament – Leetonia edged Lordstown, 44-41.

Lowellville (4-3) will meet Leetonia (2-5) tomorrow while Lordstown (3-6) takes on Southeast (2-5).