Lucente lifts Lowellville past Memorial

Lowellville will now play United on Tuesday
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville pulls away from Campbell to post a 60-55 win this evening to improve their mark to 2-0. Anthony Lucente led the Rockets by scoring 19 points – 9 of which came in the first quarter. Cole Bunofsky added 13 on 4 of 5 from the line.
For Memorial, sophomore Kevin Moore took game-high honors with 28 points – as he connected on 4 three-point shots. The Red Devils (0-2) will be back in action on Tuesday when they play host to West Branch.
Lowellville (2-0) will play host to United on Tuesday as well.