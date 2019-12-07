Lucente lifts Lowellville past Memorial

Anthony Lucente scored a team-high 19 points

Lowellville Rockets basketball

Lowellville will now play United on Tuesday

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville pulls away from Campbell to post a 60-55 win this evening to improve their mark to 2-0. Anthony Lucente led the Rockets by scoring 19 points – 9 of which came in the first quarter. Cole Bunofsky added 13 on 4 of 5 from the line.

For Memorial, sophomore Kevin Moore took game-high honors with 28 points – as he connected on 4 three-point shots. The Red Devils (0-2) will be back in action on Tuesday when they play host to West Branch.

Lowellville (2-0) will play host to United on Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

